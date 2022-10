UPDATE: Jeunesse hat Trainer Bossi entlassen

⚽️❌ @jeunesseesch07 have sacked head coach Henri Bossi and his assistant coach Renald Martinelli after Sunday’s 2-0 win (!) over #Strassen. No reasons have been communicated. Read more on 👉 https://t.co/QA9KGAsKWo (🇩🇪)#football #luxembourg #letzebuerg #soccer #BGLLigue pic.twitter.com/97IuGmMmp7