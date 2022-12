Tiago Salgado nicht mehr Trainer der AS ALSS Luxemburg

⚽️❌ Despite an official confirmation still being pending, ALSS #Luxembourg (D2) and its head coach Tiago Salgado must have split as reveals @facebook post by Salgado. Find more details on this topic on 👉 https://t.co/MZkUUxbErA (🇩🇪)#football #fupalux #letzebuerg #soccer pic.twitter.com/rVRsT9Hw00