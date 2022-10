Rücktritt von Trainer Valbion Qeraj in Bourscheid

⚽️❌ CS #Bourscheid (Division 2) head coach Valbion Qeraj resigned from his job after Sunday’s defeat away to Gilsdorf, the 7th loss in a row. Read more on 👉 https://t.co/2sZZIb6bXD (🇩🇪)#football #luxembourg #fupa #fupalux #letzebuerg #soccer #fupanet pic.twitter.com/uCJyzj8QEY