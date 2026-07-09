Nach Staffelschlüssel: Das sind die neuen Landes- und Bezirksligen

Der Berliner Fußballverband hat den Staffelschlüssel für die kommende Saison veröffentlicht. Demnach sehen die Staffeln der Landes- und Bezirksliga künftig so aus:
VSG Altglienicke II (Berlin-Liga Platz 16)
SSC Südwest (Berlin-Liga Platz 18)
BSV 1892 (LL St. 1 Platz 3)
Friedenauer TSC (LL St. 1 Platz 5)
SC Berliner Amateure (LL St. 1 Platz 7)
SF Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (LL St. 1 Platz 9)
1. FC Schöneberg (LL St. 1 Platz 11)
BFC Preussen II (LL St. 1 Platz 13)
Türkiyemspor Berlin (LL St. 2 Platz 4)
FC Stern Marienfelde (LL St. 2 Platz 4)
VfB Hermsdorf (LL St. 2 Platz 8)
FC Internationale II (LL St. 2 Platz 10)
SF Kladow (LL St. 2 Platz 12)
BSV Dersim (BZL St. 1 Platz 1)
Spandauer FC Veritas (BZL St. 2 Platz 2)
Weißenseer FC (BZL St. 3 Platz 2)
Polar Pinguin (Berlin-Liga Platz 17)
Berlin Hilalspor (LL St. 1 Platz 4)
Berliner SC II (LL St. 1 Platz 6)
SC Borsigwalde (LL St. 1 Platz 8)
BSV Hürtürkel (LL St. 1 Platz 10)
Pfeffersport (LL St. 1 Platz 10)
Köpenicker FC (LL St. 2 Platz 2)
SSC Teutonia (LL St. 2 Platz 3)
FSV Hansa 07 (LL St. 2 Platz 5)
Viktoria Berlin II (LL St. 2 Platz 7)
Eintracht Mahlsdorf II (LL St. 2 Platz 9)
FSV Berolina Stralau (LL St. 2 Platz 11)
SC Union 06 (LL St. 2 Platz 13)
Stern 1900 II (BZL St. 1 Platz 2)
Delay Sports (BZL St. 2 Platz 1)
BSV Dersim II (BZL St. 3 Platz 1)
DJK SW Neukölln (LL St. 1 Platz 14)
FC Liria (LL St. 2 Platz 15)
Lichtenberg 47 II (BZL St. 1 Platz 5)
SF Johannisthal (BZL St. 1 Platz 8)
Viktoria Mitte (BZL St. 1 Platz 11)
VfB Berlin (BZL St. 2 Platz 4)
Grünauer BC (BZL St. 2 Platz 7)
Sparta Lichtenberg II (BZL St. 2 Platz 10)
SC Charlottenburg II (BZL St. 2 Platz 13)
Friedrichshagener SV (BZL St. 3 Platz 3)
Concordia Britz (BZL St. 3 Platz 6)
Novi Pazar (BZL St. 3 Platz 9)
Köpenicker FC II (BZL St. 3 Platz 12)
TSV Rudow (KL A St. 1 Platz 1)
Hertha 03 Zehlendorf III (KL A St. 4 Platz 1)
Rot-Weiß Hellersdorf (KL A St. 4 Platz 2)
Berolina Mitte (LL St. 1 Platz 16)
Fortuna Biesdorf II (LL St. 2 Platz 14)
BFC Südring Amed (BZL St. 1 Platz 3)
Anadoluspor (BZL St. 1 Platz 6)
Rotation Prenzlauer Berg (BZL St. 1 Platz 9)
FV BW Spandau (BZL St. 1 Platz 12)
SV Bosna (BZL St. 2 Platz 5)
1. FC Lübars (BZL St. 2 Platz 8)
FC Concordia Wilhelmsruh (BZL St. 2 Platz 11)
SV Adler Berlin (BZL St. 3 Platz 4)
SC SW Spandau (BZL St. 3 Platz 7)
Victoria Friedrichshain (BZL St. 3 Platz 10)
Einheit zu Pankow (BZL St. 3 Platz 13)
SV Buchholz (KL A St. 1 Platz 2)
Fortuna Pankow (KL A St. 2 Platz 1)
JFC Berlin (KL A St. 3 Platz 2)
SV Empor Berlin II (LL St. 1 Platz 15)
FV Wannsee (LL St. 2 Platz 16)
Lichtenrader BC (BZL St. 1 Platz 4)
1. FC Schöneberg II (BZL St. 1 Platz 7)
SV Blau-Gelb Berlin (BZL St. 1 Platz 10)
Sport-Union Berlin (BZL St. 1 Platz 13)
Stern Marienfelde II (BZL St. 2 Platz 3)
BSV GW Neukölln (BZL St. 2 Platz 6)
Wittenauer SC (BZL St. 2 Platz 9)
Berliner TSC (BZL St. 2 Platz 12)
SSC Teutonia II (BZL St. 3 Platz 5)
BSC Rehberge (BZL St. 3 Platz 8)
BFC Meteor II (BZL St. 3 Platz 11)
SC Staaken II (BZL St. 3 Platz 14)
SFC Friedrichshain (KL A St. 2 Platz 2)
Delay Sports II (KL A St. 3 Platz 1)
Änderungen möglich, da noch Sport- und Verbandsgerichtsverfahren laufen!