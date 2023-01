„Groupement des divisions inférieures“ offiziell als asbl gegründet

⚽️ℹ️ FuPa exclusive news: 39 lower league #football clubs of #Luxembourg have officially founded their own association called #GDIFL. Read more on 👉 https://t.co/ZrTrWQAI0s (🇩🇪)#fupa #fupalux #letzebuerg #soccer #fupanet pic.twitter.com/lTckSTMd8t