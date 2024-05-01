Football Evolution: Fußballcamps von jungen Trainern für junge Spieler

Football Evolution bietet Camps für Kinder aller Fähigkeitsstufen, die während den Schulferien von Montag bis Freitag von 9:00 bis 15:00 Uhr stattfinden. Durch den Einsatz modernster Trainingsmethoden und eine strukturierte Anpassung der Übungen an die individuellen Bedürfnisse jedes Teilnehmers, stellt Football Evolution sicher, dass jedes Kind, unabhängig von seinem Niveau, die bestmögliche Förderung erhält.

Mit bereits über 400 betreuten Kindern hat Football Evolution deutlich gemacht, dass ihr Ansatz nicht nur anspricht, sondern auch wirkliche Verbesserungen in den fußballerischen Fähigkeiten und im sozialen Verhalten der Teilnehmer erzielt. Registrieren Sie Ihr Kind für ein unvergessliches Fußballerlebnis, das es inspirieren und herausfordern wird, sein Bestes zu geben.

Nächste Camps:

• Schnuppertag Footgolf (18.05)

• Camp in Munsbach (16.07-19.07) (in Kooperation mit fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Junglinster (16.07-19.07) (in Kooperation mit fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Munsbach (29.07-02.08) (in Kooperation mit fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Junglinster (29.07-02.08) (in Kooperation mit fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Strassen (02.09-06.09)

Weitere Camps werden folgen. Für mehr Informationen besuchen Sie

www.sportsevolution.lu.

//FR

Football Evolution: Stages de football conçus par des jeunes pour des jeunes

Depuis 2020, Football Evolution redéfinit les normes de soutien aux jeunes sportifs avec ses camps de football spécialement conçus. Dirigé par une équipe de jeunes entraîneurs passionnés, qui ont eux-mêmes vécu de riches expériences dans des camps de football internationaux, Football Evolution vise à promouvoir la relève du football au Luxembourg de manière innovante.

Un accent sur l'esprit d'équipe et la croissance personnelle

La philosophie de Football Evolution ne met pas seulement l'accent sur les compétences techniques du football, mais aussi sur le développement du caractère et de l'esprit communautaire. Les camps sont conçus pour encourager le travail d'équipe et le développement personnel. À travers des jeux coopératifs et des exercices, les enfants apprennent à se soutenir mutuellement et à assumer des responsabilités au sein de l'équipe. Cette approche crée une atmosphère positive et encourageante qui aide les enfants à grandir tant sur le terrain qu'en dehors.

Entraînements personnalisés pour tous les niveaux

Football Evolution propose des camps pour enfants de tous les niveaux, qui se déroulent pendant les vacances scolaires, du lundi au vendredi de 9h00 à 15h00. En utilisant les méthodes d'entraînement les plus avancées et en adaptant les exercices aux besoins individuels de chaque participant, Football Evolution assure que chaque enfant, quel que soit son niveau, reçoit le meilleur soutien possible.

Avec déjà plus de 400 enfants encadrés, Football Evolution a clairement démontré que son approche est non seulement engageante, mais aussi efficace pour améliorer les compétences footballistiques et le comportement social des participants. Inscrivez votre enfant pour une expérience de football inoubliable qui l'inspirera et le mettra au défi de donner le meilleur de lui-même.

Prochains camps:

• Journée découverte du Footgolf (18.05)

• Camp à Munsbach (16.07-19.07) (en coopération avec fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp à Junglinster (16.07-19.07) (en coopération avec fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp à Munsbach (29.07-02.08) (en coopération avec fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp à Junglinster (29.07-02.08) (en coopération avec fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp à Strassen (02.09-06.09)

D'autres suivront. Pour plus d'informations, consultez www.sportsevolution.lu.

//EN

Football Evolution: Football camps designed by the youth for the youth

Since 2020, Football Evolution has been setting new standards in youth sports support with its specially designed football camps. Led by a team of young, dedicated trainers who have experienced rich histories in international football camps themselves, Football Evolution aims to foster the next generation of football talent in Luxembourg in an innovative way.

A focus on teamwork and personal growth

Football Evolution’s philosophy not only emphasizes football technical skills but also character building and community spirit. The camps are designed to promote teamwork and personal development. Through cooperative games and exercises, children learn to support each other and take responsibility within the team. This approach creates a positive, encouraging atmosphere that helps children grow both on and off the field.

Customized training for all levels

Football Evolution offers camps for children of all skill levels, taking place during school holidays from Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. By employing the most advanced training methods and tailoring exercises to the individual needs of each participant, Football Evolution ensures that every child, regardless of their level, receives the best possible support.

With over 400 children already coached, Football Evolution has clearly demonstrated that its approach is not only engaging but also effective in enhancing football skills and social behavior among participants. Register your child for an unforgettable football experience that will inspire and challenge them to give their best.

Upcoming camps:

• Footgolf trial day (18.05)

• Camp in Munsbach (16.07-19.07) (in cooperation with fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Junglinster (16.07-19.07) (in cooperation with fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Munsbach (29.07-02.08) (in cooperation with fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Junglinster (29.07-02.08) (in cooperation with fussballstagen.lu)

• Camp in Strassen (02.09-06.09)

More will follow. For more information, check out www.sportsevolution.lu.