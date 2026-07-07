 2026-07-06T13:26:36.144Z

Allgemeines

Der große Insta-Check in Westfalen

FuPa Westfalen blickt auf die Social-Media-Accounts der westfälischen Fußballvereine ab der 3. Liga (Saison 2025/26).

von red · Heute, 20:20 Uhr · 0 Leser

Wir haben für euch den großen Check, wer in den letzten zwölf Monaten auf Instagram wie viele Follower zugelegt hat (Stand: 7. Juli 2026):

>>> so war der Stand am 11. Juli 2025

>>> so war der Stand am 14. Juli 2023

>>> so war der Stand am 8. Juli 2022

Platz 1

Sportfreunde Lotte (~ 20.900 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 2

SC Verl (~ 20.700 Follower)

  • + 3.500

Platz 3

Sportfreunde Siegen (~ 17.200 Follower)

  • + 4.200

Platz 4

SV Rödinghausen (~ 13.300 Follower)

  • + 1.500

Platz 5

SC Wiedenbrück (~ 10.300 Follower)

  • + 3.650

Platz 6

SG Wattenscheid 09 (~ 10.100 Follower)

  • + 1.550

Platz 7

SV Lippstadt 08 (~ 9.950 Follower)

  • + 3.350

Platz 8

FC Gütersloh (~ 9.150 Follower)

  • + 1.250

Platz 9

RW Ahlen (~ 7.350 Follower)

  • + 1.350

Platz 10

SV Brilon (~ 5.700 Follower)

  • + 600

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 4.400 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 11

TuS Haltern (~ 5.500 Follower)

  • +-0

Platz 12

Westfalia Rhynern (~ 5.300 Follower)

  • + 2.100

Platz 13

1. FC Gievenbeck (~ 5.000 Follower)

  • + 600

Platz 14

SC Peckeloh (~ 4.600 Follower)

  • + 550

Platz 15

ASK Ahlen (~ 4.350 Follower)

  • (neu)

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 16

SpVgg Erkenschwick (~ 4.250 Follower)

  • + 600

Platz 17

SG Finnentrop/Bamenohl (~ 4.250 Follower)

  • + 500

Platz 18

Firtinaspor Herne (~ 4.050 Follower)

  • + 350

Platz 19

Türkspor Dortmund (~ 4.000 Follower)

  • - 50

Platz 20

ASC 09 Dortmund (~ 3.750 Follower)

  • + 650

Platz 21

VfL Theesen (~ 3.400 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 22

RSV Meinerzhagen (~3.400 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 23

FC Eintracht Rheine (~ 3.250 Follower)

  • + 450

Platz 24

Ibbenbürener SpVg (~ 3.150 Follower)

  • + 350

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.700 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 25

FC Preußen Espelkamp (~ 3.100 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 25

SG Herne 70 (~ 3.100 Follower)

  • - 200

Platz 27

SG Mantinghausen/Verlar (~ 2.950 Follower, Account: SV BW Verlar)

  • +-0

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 2.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 28

VfB Schloß Holte (~ 2.850 Follower)

  • + 500

Platz 29

SV Schermbeck (~ 2.750 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 29

TSV Dahl (~ 2.750 Follower)

  • - 100

Platz 31

SC Neheim (~ 2.700 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 31

TuS Ennepetal (~ 2.700 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 31

SV Bommern 05 (~ 2.700 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 34

Wacker Obercastrop (~ 2650 Follower)

  • - 50

Platz 34

Victoria Clarholz (~ 2.650 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 36

TuS Asemissen (~ 2.600 Follower)

  • + 400

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.700 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 37

Westfalia Herne (~ 2.500 Follower)

  • + 450

Platz 37

FSV Bad Wünnenberg/Leiberg (~ 2.500 Follower)

  • + 100

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 37

DJK Rödder (~ 2.500 Follower)

  • + 200

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.900 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 40

TuS Erndtebrück (~ 2.450 Follower)

  • + 400

Platz 40

Borussia Dröschede (~ 2.450 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 42

DJK Borussia Münster (~ 2.400 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 42

SpVgg Horsthausen (~ 2.400 Follower)

  • + 350

Platz 44

Wacker Gladbeck (~ 2.350 Follower)

  • + 100

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 45

FC Epe (~ 2.300 Follower)

  • + 400

Platz 46

SC Halle (~ 2.250 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 46

Westfalia Dortmund (~ 2.250 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 48

SV Deilinghofen-Sundwig (~ 2.200 Follower)

  • +- 0

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.600 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 49

Hammer SpVg (~ 2.150 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 49

TuRa Elsen (~ 2.150 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 49

FC Brünninghausen (~ 2.150 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 49

VfL Rheda (~ 2.150 Follower)

  • + 50

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 53

SC Weitmar 45 (~ 2.100 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 54

Holzwickeder SC (~ 2.050 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 54

SC Obersprockhövel (~ 2.050 Follower)

  • + 150

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 56

TV Brechten (~ 2.200 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 56

SW Holtwick (~ 2.200 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 58

Dortmunder Löwen (~ 2.000 Follower)

  • + 350

Platz 58

FC Lennestadt (~ 2.000 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 58

SuS Westenholz (~ 2.000 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 61

FSV Gerlingen (~ 1.950 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 62

USC Altenautal (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 62

SpVg Heepen (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 62

1. FC Kaan-Marienborn (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 65

TSV Weißtal (~ 1.850 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 65

SC Berchum-Garenfeld (~ 1.850 Follower)

  • + 200

PS: Auch wir sind nicht unfehlbar. Haben wir einen Account mit mindestens 1.800 Followern übersehen? Meldet euch unter westfalen@fupa.net