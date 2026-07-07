Der große Insta-Check in Westfalen

Wir haben für euch den großen Check, wer in den letzten zwölf Monaten auf Instagram wie viele Follower zugelegt hat (Stand: 7. Juli 2026):
Platz 1
Sportfreunde Lotte (~ 20.900 Follower)
Platz 2
SC Verl (~ 20.700 Follower)
Platz 3
Sportfreunde Siegen (~ 17.200 Follower)
Platz 4
SV Rödinghausen (~ 13.300 Follower)
Platz 5
SC Wiedenbrück (~ 10.300 Follower)
Platz 6
SG Wattenscheid 09 (~ 10.100 Follower)
Platz 7
SV Lippstadt 08 (~ 9.950 Follower)
Platz 8
FC Gütersloh (~ 9.150 Follower)
Platz 9
RW Ahlen (~ 7.350 Follower)
Platz 10
SV Brilon (~ 5.700 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 4.400 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 11
TuS Haltern (~ 5.500 Follower)
Platz 12
Westfalia Rhynern (~ 5.300 Follower)
Platz 13
1. FC Gievenbeck (~ 5.000 Follower)
Platz 14
SC Peckeloh (~ 4.600 Follower)
Platz 15
ASK Ahlen (~ 4.350 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 16
SpVgg Erkenschwick (~ 4.250 Follower)
Platz 17
SG Finnentrop/Bamenohl (~ 4.250 Follower)
Platz 18
Firtinaspor Herne (~ 4.050 Follower)
Platz 19
Türkspor Dortmund (~ 4.000 Follower)
Platz 20
ASC 09 Dortmund (~ 3.750 Follower)
Platz 21
VfL Theesen (~ 3.400 Follower)
Platz 22
RSV Meinerzhagen (~3.400 Follower)
Platz 23
FC Eintracht Rheine (~ 3.250 Follower)
Platz 24
Ibbenbürener SpVg (~ 3.150 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.700 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 25
FC Preußen Espelkamp (~ 3.100 Follower)
Platz 25
SG Herne 70 (~ 3.100 Follower)
Platz 27
SG Mantinghausen/Verlar (~ 2.950 Follower, Account: SV BW Verlar)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 2.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 28
VfB Schloß Holte (~ 2.850 Follower)
Platz 29
SV Schermbeck (~ 2.750 Follower)
Platz 29
TSV Dahl (~ 2.750 Follower)
Platz 31
SC Neheim (~ 2.700 Follower)
Platz 31
TuS Ennepetal (~ 2.700 Follower)
Platz 31
SV Bommern 05 (~ 2.700 Follower)
Platz 34
Wacker Obercastrop (~ 2650 Follower)
Platz 34
Victoria Clarholz (~ 2.650 Follower)
Platz 36
TuS Asemissen (~ 2.600 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.700 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 37
Westfalia Herne (~ 2.500 Follower)
Platz 37
FSV Bad Wünnenberg/Leiberg (~ 2.500 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 37
DJK Rödder (~ 2.500 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.900 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 40
TuS Erndtebrück (~ 2.450 Follower)
Platz 40
Borussia Dröschede (~ 2.450 Follower)
Platz 42
DJK Borussia Münster (~ 2.400 Follower)
Platz 42
SpVgg Horsthausen (~ 2.400 Follower)
Platz 44
Wacker Gladbeck (~ 2.350 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 45
FC Epe (~ 2.300 Follower)
Platz 46
SC Halle (~ 2.250 Follower)
Platz 46
Westfalia Dortmund (~ 2.250 Follower)
Platz 48
SV Deilinghofen-Sundwig (~ 2.200 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.600 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 49
Hammer SpVg (~ 2.150 Follower)
Platz 49
TuRa Elsen (~ 2.150 Follower)
Platz 49
FC Brünninghausen (~ 2.150 Follower)
Platz 49
VfL Rheda (~ 2.150 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 3.300 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 53
SC Weitmar 45 (~ 2.100 Follower)
Platz 54
Holzwickeder SC (~ 2.050 Follower)
Platz 54
SC Obersprockhövel (~ 2.050 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 1.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 56
TV Brechten (~ 2.200 Follower)
Platz 56
SW Holtwick (~ 2.200 Follower)
Platz 58
Dortmunder Löwen (~ 2.000 Follower)
Platz 58
FC Lennestadt (~ 2.000 Follower)
Platz 58
SuS Westenholz (~ 2.000 Follower)
Platz 61
FSV Gerlingen (~ 1.950 Follower)
Platz 62
USC Altenautal (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 62
SpVg Heepen (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 62
1. FC Kaan-Marienborn (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 65
TSV Weißtal (~ 1.850 Follower)
Platz 65
SC Berchum-Garenfeld (~ 1.850 Follower)
PS: Auch wir sind nicht unfehlbar. Haben wir einen Account mit mindestens 1.800 Followern übersehen? Meldet euch unter westfalen@fupa.net