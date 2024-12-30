Der große Insta-Check in Westfalen

Wir haben für euch den großen Check, wer in den letzten drei Monaten auf Instagram wie viele Follower zugelegt hat (Stand: 30. Dezember 2024 gegenüber Juni 2024):
Platz 1 (1)
DSC Arminia Bielefeld (~ 147.000 Follower)
Kleines Plus beim Drittligisten.
Platz 2 (2)
SC Preußen Münster (~ 75.800 Follower)
Weiterer Zuwachs im ersten Zweitliga-Jahr nach über 30 Jahren.
Platz 3 (3)
Sportfreunde Lotte (~ 20.400 Follower)
Keine Veränderung beim Regionalliga-Aufsteiger.
Platz 4 (4)
SC Verl (~ 16.300 Follower)
Es geht weiter aufwärts bei den Ostwestfalen.
Platz 5 (6)
SV Rödinghausen (~ 8.350 Follower)
Der Regionalligist schiebt sich auf Platz 5 vor.
Platz 5 (7)
Sportfreunde Siegen (~ 8.350 Follower)
Bei den Siegerländern geht es sowohl sportlich als auch auf Social Media in höhere Sphären.
Platz 7 (5)
SG Wattenscheid 09 (~ 8.300 Follower)
Der Traditionsverein hat einen kleinen Verlust zu verzeichnen.
Platz 8 (8)
FC Gütersloh (~ 6.850 Follower)
Platz 9 (9)
SV Lippstadt 08 (~ 6.300 Follower)
Platz 10 (12)
SC Wiedenbrück (~ 5.550 Follower)
Platz 11 (10)
TuS Haltern (~ 5.450 Follower)
Platz 11 (11)
RW Ahlen (~ 5.450 Follower)
Platz 13 (13)
SV Brilon (~ 4.600 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 4.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 14 (17)
Türkspor Dortmund (~ 4.200 Follower)
Platz 15 (14)
1. FC Gievenbeck (~ 4.150 Follower)
Platz 16 (16)
SC Peckeloh (~ 3.800 Follower)
Platz 17 (15)
Firtinaspor Herne (~ 3.650 Follower)
Platz 18 (19)
SG Finnentrop/Bamenohl (~ 3.450 Follower)
Platz 19 (18)
SpVgg Erkenschwick (~ 3.400 Follower)
Platz 20 (20)
SG Herne 70 (~ 3.200 Follower)
Platz 21 (21)
RSV Meinerzhagen (~3.200 Follower)
Platz 22 (23)
Westfalia Rhynern (~ 3.050 Follower)
Platz 23 (22)
TuS Rahm (~ 3.000 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 2.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 24 (24)
SG Mantinghausen/Verlar (~ 2.850 Follower, Account: SV BW Verlar)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 2.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 24 (26)
VfL Theesen (~ 2.850 Follower)
Platz 26 (27)
ASC 09 Dortmund (~ 2.800 Follower)
Platz 27 (25)
TuS Bövinghausen (~ 2.750 Follower)
Platz 28 (28)
FC Preußen Espelkamp (~ 2.700 Follower)
Platz 29 (29)
Wacker Obercastrop (~ 2.500 Follower)
Platz 29 (32)
FC Eintracht Rheine (~ 2.500 Follower)
Platz 31 (30)
SC Neheim (~ 2.400 Follower)
Platz 32 (31)
SV Schermbeck (~ 2.350 Follower)
Platz 32 (33)
TuS Ennepetal (~ 2.350 Follower)
Platz 34 (34)
SV Bommern 05 (~ 2.300 Follower)
Platz 35 (35)
Wacker Gladbeck (~ 2..200 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 3.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 35 (36)
Victoria Clarholz (~ 2.200 Follower)
Platz 35 (43)
SV Deilinghofen-Sundwig (~ 2.200 Follower)
Platz 38 (37)
DJK Borussia Münster (~ 2.100 Follower)
Platz 38 (38)
Borussia Dröschede (~ 2.100 Follower)
Platz 38 (40)
DJK Rödder (~ 2.100 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 1.900 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 41 (39)
VfL Rheda (~ 2.000 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 3.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 42 (42)
SC Weitmar 45 (~ 1.950 Follower)
Platz 42 (44)
TuS Erndtebrück (~ 1.950 Follower)
Platz 44 (53)
Westfalia Dortmund (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 44 (49)
VfB Schloß Holte (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 44 (45)
TuRa Elsen (~ 1.900 Follower)
Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 1.400 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.
Platz 44 (41)
1. FC Kaan-Marienborn (~ 1.900 Follower)
Platz 48 (46)
FC Brünninghausen (~ 1.850 Follower)
Platz 48 (48)
SpVgg Horsthausen (~ 1.850 Follower)
Platz 50 (47)
Holzwickeder SC (~ 1.800 Follower)
Platz 50 (51)
Hammer SpVg (~ 1.800 Follower)
Platz 52 (50)
SuS Westenholz (~ 1.750 Follower)
Platz 52 (52)
SC Obersprockhövel (~ 1.750 Follower)
Platz 52 (55)
TV Brechten (~ 1.750 Follower)
Platz 52 (58)
SW Holtwick (~ 1.750 Follower)
Platz 52 (59)
FC Epe (~ 1.750 Follower)
Platz 57 (56)
Holzpfosten Schwerte (~ 1.700 Follower)
Platz 58 (57)
TSV Weißtal (~ 1.650 Follower)
Platz 58 (54)
FSV Gerlingen (~ 1.650 Follower)
Platz 58 (60)
FC Lennestadt (~ 1.650 Follower)
Platz 61 (61)
SC Berchum-Garenfeld (~ 1.550 Follower)
Platz 62 (62)
SF Soest-Müllingsen (~ 1.500 Follower)
PS: Auch wir sind nicht unfehlbar. Haben wir einen Account mit mindestens 1.500 Followern übersehen? Meldet euch unter westfalen@fupa.net