Allgemeines

Der große Insta-Check in Westfalen

FuPa Westfalen blickt auf die Social-Media-Accounts der westfälischen Fußballvereine ab der 3. Liga (Saison 2023/24).

Wir haben für euch den großen Check, wer in den letzten drei Monaten auf Instagram wie viele Follower zugelegt hat (Stand: 30. Dezember 2024 gegenüber Juni 2024):

>>> so war der Stand am 14. Juli 2023

>>> so war der Stand am 8. Juli 2022

Platz 1 (1)

DSC Arminia Bielefeld (~ 147.000 Follower)

  • + 6.000

Kleines Plus beim Drittligisten.

Platz 2 (2)

SC Preußen Münster (~ 75.800 Follower)

  • + 6.400

Weiterer Zuwachs im ersten Zweitliga-Jahr nach über 30 Jahren.

Platz 3 (3)

Sportfreunde Lotte (~ 20.400 Follower)

  • +-0

Keine Veränderung beim Regionalliga-Aufsteiger.

Platz 4 (4)

SC Verl (~ 16.300 Follower)

  • + 600

Es geht weiter aufwärts bei den Ostwestfalen.

Platz 5 (6)

SV Rödinghausen (~ 8.350 Follower)

  • + 200

Der Regionalligist schiebt sich auf Platz 5 vor.

Platz 5 (7)

Sportfreunde Siegen (~ 8.350 Follower)

  • + 1.850

Bei den Siegerländern geht es sowohl sportlich als auch auf Social Media in höhere Sphären.

Platz 7 (5)

SG Wattenscheid 09 (~ 8.300 Follower)

  • - 150

Der Traditionsverein hat einen kleinen Verlust zu verzeichnen.

Platz 8 (8)

FC Gütersloh (~ 6.850 Follower)

  • + 450

Platz 9 (9)

SV Lippstadt 08 (~ 6.300 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 10 (12)

SC Wiedenbrück (~ 5.550 Follower)

  • + 1200

Platz 11 (10)

TuS Haltern (~ 5.450 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 11 (11)

RW Ahlen (~ 5.450 Follower)

  • + 300

Platz 13 (13)

SV Brilon (~ 4.600 Follower)

  • + 350

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 4.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 14 (17)

Türkspor Dortmund (~ 4.200 Follower)

  • + 800

Platz 15 (14)

1. FC Gievenbeck (~ 4.150 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 16 (16)

SC Peckeloh (~ 3.800 Follower)

  • +150

Platz 17 (15)

Firtinaspor Herne (~ 3.650 Follower)

  • +-0

Platz 18 (19)

SG Finnentrop/Bamenohl (~ 3.450 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 19 (18)

SpVgg Erkenschwick (~ 3.400 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 20 (20)

SG Herne 70 (~ 3.200 Follower)

  • - 50

Platz 21 (21)

RSV Meinerzhagen (~3.200 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 22 (23)

Westfalia Rhynern (~ 3.050 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 23 (22)

TuS Rahm (~ 3.000 Follower)

  • - 50

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 2.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 24 (24)

SG Mantinghausen/Verlar (~ 2.850 Follower, Account: SV BW Verlar)

  • -50

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt ~ 2.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 24 (26)

VfL Theesen (~ 2.850 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 26 (27)

ASC 09 Dortmund (~ 2.800 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 27 (25)

TuS Bövinghausen (~ 2.750 Follower)

  • - 100

Platz 28 (28)

FC Preußen Espelkamp (~ 2.700 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 29 (29)

Wacker Obercastrop (~ 2.500 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 29 (32)

FC Eintracht Rheine (~ 2.500 Follower)

  • + 200

Platz 31 (30)

SC Neheim (~ 2.400 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 32 (31)

SV Schermbeck (~ 2.350 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 32 (33)

TuS Ennepetal (~ 2.350 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 34 (34)

SV Bommern 05 (~ 2.300 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 35 (35)

Wacker Gladbeck (~ 2..200 Follower)

  • -50

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 3.500 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 35 (36)

Victoria Clarholz (~ 2.200 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 35 (43)

SV Deilinghofen-Sundwig (~ 2.200 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 38 (37)

DJK Borussia Münster (~ 2.100 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 38 (38)

Borussia Dröschede (~ 2.100 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 38 (40)

DJK Rödder (~ 2.100 Follower)

  • + 100

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 1.900 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 41 (39)

VfL Rheda (~ 2.000 Follower)

  • +- 0

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 3.000 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 42 (42)

SC Weitmar 45 (~ 1.950 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 42 (44)

TuS Erndtebrück (~ 1.950 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 44 (53)

Westfalia Dortmund (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • + 250

Platz 44 (49)

VfB Schloß Holte (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 44 (45)

TuRa Elsen (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • + 50

Hinweis: Der Account selbst folgt mehr als 1.400 anderen Accounts, so dass die große Follower-Zahl durch eine Vielzahl an Kooperationen zustande gekommen sein dürfte.

Platz 44 (41)

1. FC Kaan-Marienborn (~ 1.900 Follower)

  • - 50

Platz 48 (46)

FC Brünninghausen (~ 1.850 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 48 (48)

SpVgg Horsthausen (~ 1.850 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 50 (47)

Holzwickeder SC (~ 1.800 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 50 (51)

Hammer SpVg (~ 1.800 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 52 (50)

SuS Westenholz (~ 1.750 Follower)

  • +50

Platz 52 (52)

SC Obersprockhövel (~ 1.750 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 52 (55)

TV Brechten (~ 1.750 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 52 (58)

SW Holtwick (~ 1.750 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 52 (59)

FC Epe (~ 1.750 Follower)

  • + 150

Platz 57 (56)

Holzpfosten Schwerte (~ 1.700 Follower)

  • +50

Platz 58 (57)

TSV Weißtal (~ 1.650 Follower)

  • + 50

Platz 58 (54)

FSV Gerlingen (~ 1.650 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 58 (60)

FC Lennestadt (~ 1.650 Follower)

  • + 100

Platz 61 (61)

SC Berchum-Garenfeld (~ 1.550 Follower)

  • +- 0

Platz 62 (62)

SF Soest-Müllingsen (~ 1.500 Follower)

  • +- 0

PS: Auch wir sind nicht unfehlbar. Haben wir einen Account mit mindestens 1.500 Followern übersehen? Meldet euch unter westfalen@fupa.net

