Bourscheid: Brito seit einer Woche Cheftrainer

⚽️🖋️As Division 2 club of #Bourscheid revealed on Monday, they had signed Ruben Brito as new head coach already about a week ago. Read more on 👉 https://t.co/Pajb8oqILO (🇩🇪)#football #luxembourg #fupa #fupalux #letzebuerg #soccer #fupanet pic.twitter.com/T3w5SBACDv