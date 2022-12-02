Antonicelli neuer Trainer bei Pfaffenthal-Weimerskirch

Offizieller Nachfolger von Fernando Gutierrez vorgestellt

Wie Red Black Egalité 07 am Mittwoch per Facebook bekanntgab, hat der Erstdivisionär Pasquale Antonicelli als neuen Cheftrainer verpflichtet. Zuletzt vereinslos, war Antonicelli zuvor lange Zeit als Spieler und Co-Trainer in Lorentzweiler aktiv.

Antonicelli wird von Asim Alomerovic als Co-Trainer unterstützt werden und ist offizieller Nachfolger von Fernando Gutierrez, der Mitte Oktober zurückgetreten war. Als Interimstrainer fungierte seitdem Sportdirektor Miguel José Pinheiro.

02.12.2022
Paul KrierAutor

